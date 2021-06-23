Nursing home employees vote to strike

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS — Hundreds of nursing home workers vote to strike.

Nearly 1,000 nursing home workers at 11 nursing homes across the commonwealth vote to authorize a strike. Three of those nursing homes are in our area.

Union officials are demanding life-saving changes needed for our seniors and other nursing home residents.

The nursing homes in our area include the Gardens at East Mountain, and the Gardens at Wyoming Valley, both in Luzerne County, and Riverside Rehab and Nursing Center in Taylor Borough.

The workers include nurses, nurses aides, and other caregivers. The votes authorize each nursing homes’ negotiation committee to issue a 10-day strike notice at any time.