MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mt. Carmel man has been arrested for animal cruelty after state police received a report of numerous cats inside a storage unit without food or water.

PSP Selinsgrove say they responded to a self storage building on 80 Lori Lane in Monroe Township on Monday morning to investigate the unit in question.

After investigating, 62-year-old John Muccio of Mt. Carmel was arrested on animal cruelty charges.