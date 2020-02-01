Nuisance properties boarded up in Nanticoke

(WBRE/WYOU) — Two houses described as nuisance properties are boarded up in Nanticoke.

The two homes along West Washington Street have been condemned for a couple of years. Nanticoke City Police Chief Michael Roke tells Eyewitness News that one of the properties was known for drug-related and other illegal activities.

Also, the SPCA removed four dogs from one of the homes. Many in the city say the action taken on the homes is long overdue.

“So hopefully this might send a message out to the citizens of Nanticoke that we are trying to do something to clean it up. Obviously we are starting with the worst,” Code Enforcement Officer Jack Minsavage said.

City officials described Friday’s activity as the first step to knocking down and redeveloping blight and vacant properties in Nanticoke.