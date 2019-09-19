NTSB and FAA begin plane removal process in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators returned Thursday to a deadly plane crash site in Monroe County.

The National Transportation Safety Board now has a hand in the investigation. As of Thursday, it remains unclear what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

We’re still waiting for that information, but may not know for a couple of days as federal agencies will have to go back to Washington, D.C. to put the pieces together. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, they were still on the scene.

It was an active scene for the second day in Hamilton Township. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration started the plane removal process. Hanging from an excavator is the plane’s engine. Parts to the aircraft are in bags.

The mangled plane was discovered Wednesday morning around 9 in a swampy area off Neyhart Road near Stroudsburg. According to federal authorities, the plane crashed on Tuesday around noon.

The FAA, state police, Monroe County Coroner, and a local fire company spent all day Wednesday going through a recovery process, removing the deceased from the scene. Investigators say the plane’s tail wing was the only visible part of the aircraft.

“The plane came straight down. It didn’t come in on an angle. This is why they’re having such a hard time,” neighbor Charles DeHaven said.

DeHaven lives next to the crash site and says dozens of people have been going in and out of his neighbor’s field. The plane that’s now being recovered departed from the Pegasus Airpark where dozens fly out each day, including John Cronin.

“It’s more fun to fly than to drive, to go out. Couple guys will get together in one airplane, maybe take a couple of planes and go,” Cronin said.

Cronin says those who fly here are part of a tight-knit group.

“We’re like family…so, yeah…I mean there is an empty spot over there. That hurts,” Cronin said.

The NTSB and the FAA wrapped up for the day just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities with the federal agencies have spent the latter part of the day removing the airplane. They plan to take the plane away from the scene on Friday.

The Monroe County Coroner has not yet released the names of the victims who died in that crash.