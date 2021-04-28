Novembrino Splash Park and Recreation Complex coming soon to Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new splash pad is coming to Scranton to cool down on warm days.

The Novembrino Splash Park and Recreation Complex in Scranton’s west side is getting its final concrete poured. It will have to cure for 28 days before the splash pad is painted.
This section has more than two dozen sprinklers.

The park will also feature locker rooms, a pavilion, gazebo and sand dunes.

The project manager says it will cost more than $800,000 and will be completed by early summer.

