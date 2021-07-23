Novembrino Splash Pad opens with a splash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Novembrino Splash Pad officially opened in Scranton Friday.

Dozens of people gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s something that my grandma really wanted to revitalize and bring back to the community, back to West Side,” Terra Carey, Roseann and Richard Novembrino’s granddaughter said.

“Kids love to play in water, they love these splash pads. It’s a safe opportunity for people to have something to do here in the summer,” Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said.

“It’s absolutely beautiful, the construction of it, the design of it. They did an amazing job and we’re so happy that we get to be here, and celebrate this, and be a part of it,” Carey said.

“So, we have the splash pad. We also have a couple pavilions where you can have a gathering for your family and make sure you’re in the shade. You got the locker rooms, and we have a community room as well. So, there’s lots of different opportunities to have gatherings here at the Novembrino Splash Pad,” Cognetti said.

“She would love it, she would. This is, I’m telling you this is something she had a passion for and loved,” Carey said.

Three generations of the Novembrino family attended Friday’s grand opening.

The Novembrino Splash Pad will be open Wednesday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m., and a lifeguard will be on duty.