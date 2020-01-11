Not much shivering at Shiver By the River in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s an annual race in Lackawanna County that brings out dozens of participants.

This year, the turnout was bigger than normal thanks to some very mild weather. Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Parrish headed out early to the Shiver By the River Run and Walk.

Dozens of runners and walkers flocked to West Olive Street in Scranton Saturday morning for the annual Shiver By the River race. It’s held each year as a way for the community to just get out and embrace the chilly weather with a fun run.

“It was exhausting. It was my first race back. I injured my ankle in the summer so it was my first race back since all of that. I didn’t do so well on time, but you know, can’t complain,” James Reeves of Wyoming said.

“Pretty hard,” eight-year-old Caden Reeves said.

“It feels amazing,” 13-year-old Daniel Danilovitz said.

Danilovitz was the first-place winner, finishing the 5K in 17:38. Three years ago, he placed in the top 10 runners and made second place last year working his way up to being the champion.

“It takes a lot. Like, I train almost every day I have to run many miles so like it requires a lot of hard work,” Danilovitz said.

Typically these runners say it’s freezing for the race but this year they say they actually enjoy the weather. With the weather reaching nearly 60 degrees, runners were asked if it made a difference.

“No, not really,” Danilovitz said.

“Yeah, it’s like Sweating By the River. It was nice although I prefer the cold because you warm up pretty quick,” James Reeves said.

“The run was great. Perfect weather,” Luz Otero of Honesdale said.

Otero tells Eyewitness News shew will be running in the New York Marathon later this year and so Shiver By the River was one of her practice runs and being with fellow runners motivates and inspires her.

“Oh this is just great because everyone is doing exactly what you’re doing. It’s a different story, different aspirations why they’re doing it but we’re all doing it together so it’s great. You meet a lot of different people,” Otero said.

After the race as runners huddled to chat and enjoy refreshments, they say it’s a great way to get out in the community and spend some time with fellow runners on a warm January day.

The second Shiver By the River will be held Saturday, February 8th. Some runners say they hope there’s a little more shiver than there was Saturday.