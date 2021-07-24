Northumberland County woman voices concerns about proposed timbering project

ZERBE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Northumberland County, a woman is trying to stop a proposed timbering project that she says will come dangerously close to her property.

Patty Zablosky is concerned about the impacts of a proposed timbering project in Zerbe Township and worries residents are being left in the dark. When Zablosky recently learned a timbering project was in the works for the land behind her home, she had some major concerns.

“Destruction of the environment, and the water runoff, the damage to our township streets, the noise from the logging trucks,” Zablosky said.

Zablosky says she learned the timbering project has to do with Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area’s (AOAA) trail expansion. Northumberland County Commissioners signed a letter in support of the expansion at a public meeting on July 6th.

The AOAA could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon. But according to their website, the business runs a 7,500 acre motorized and non-motorized recreation site. Zablosky believes the project will let AOAA expand ATV trails to Trevorton.

“Literally I could have ATV riders every weekend everyday of the week all year long,” Zablosky said.

Zablosky organized a citizens group this weekend to oppose the project. She says residents in the area should have been involved in these decisions before Zerbe Township supervisors voted to explore the possibility of timbering.

“We want more transparency. We want to be assured that all involved are working on behalf of the taxpayers and we want a voice. We want our voices heard,” Zablosky said.

Township and county offices are closed on the weekend. Eyewitness News will follow up with them during the week. Zablosky and her neighbors plan to raise their concerns at the upcoming Northumberland County Commissioners meeting on August 3rd.