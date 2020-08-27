Northumberland County woman on run with children caught, charged

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County woman on the run with her two children has been caught.

U.S. Marshals arrested 39-year old Sawsan Hadidi and recovered her two children in Illinois on Tuesday afternoon. She’s been on the run for two months.

Back on May 29th, court officials took her children from her custody. They were released back to their mother in June under some conditions.

Police say she took off the next day and didn’t return. Hadidi is being charged with child endangerment, and other related charges.