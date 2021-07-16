Northumberland County woman bound over on criminal homicide charges

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Northumberland County, a Mount Carmel Township woman has been bound over on charges she killed her husband.

53-year-old Lisa Karlaza was bound over this week on criminal homicide and other counts. Karlaza is charged with stabbing to death her husband, Richard, at their Back Street home on July 4th.

First responders in front of the home on Back Street on July 4

She claimed at the time he was the victim of a home invasion but police say there was no forced entry and they also found a kitchen knife which they say was the murder weapon.

Karlaza remains jailed without bail.