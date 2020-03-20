Northumberland County Sheriff suspendeds issuing of firearms licenses

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Northumberland County Sheriff Robert Wolfe has suspended the issuing of firearms licenses due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In his order, Wolfe suspended the issuing of licenses to carry firearms, federal firearms licenses, precious metals and retired law enforcement licenses. He says the state agencies that process the permits are closed and paperwork would not go through if it was completed at the county level.

“Since all of the buildings are closed, and by virtue of a supreme court order, the building is closed to the general public, there’s no real way we could conduct any of our business,” Wolfe told Eyewitness News. “The people have to appear in person in order to do these things and have their picture taken.”

Wolfe says he expects the restrictions are in place for two weeks but may be extended, depending on how long the pandemic lasts.

"At times we do have quite a bit of people that will come in here so that's the reason why plus the state agencies that process the permits are as far as I know closed," said Wolfe.





Some think this is a good idea while others are concerned people will need to protect themselves, during this pandemic.

“Seems like a pretty good idea to me I mean, just because it seems like a lot of people are scared right now and buying things because they’re scared,” said Matt Mccollun of Sunbury.

“I don’t think that’s a good idea I think in a state of this people are panicking as it is and only going to cause more panic and people to me right now are over reacting on everything and that’s just going to make it worse in my opinion,” said Russell Geesey of Williamsport.

The same ordinance has also been put in place by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Department.

“My concern would be people are over reacting now, what if they start breaking in taking from people robbing from people, how are people supposed to protect themselves?” asked Geesey.

Wolfe tells Eyewitness News this rule will be put into place for the next two weeks and he can’t say whether it will be extended or not.