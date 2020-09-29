Northumberland County man to face two first degree murder charges, judge determines

MIDDLEBERG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man will face two first degree murder charges, accused of fatally shooting two people in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings.

Defendant Christopher Fernanders was in front of Judge John Reed Tuesday for a preliminary hearing that would determine the charges he will face in his upcoming murder trial. Fernanders is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Heather Campbell, as well as 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox while the two were on a date on July 10th.

Fernanders, 55, was led out of the Snyder County Courthouse on Reed found the state had met their burden of proof on all 10 charges in their criminal case.

At the top of that list are two counts of first degree murder. One investigator in the case testified Tuesday that Fernanders had planted a GPS tracking device under her car to locate her.

On Tuesday, the court heard from the state police’s lead investigator in the case, as well as testimony from the first responding officer at the scene and a bystander who rendered aid after the shootings.

They testified that Fernanders arrived at Buffalo Wild Wings just before 7:45 p.m. on July 10, exited his black pickup truck and started shooting at the couple, who were standing in an embrace just outside the restaurant entrance.

Witnesses said another patron, Troy Sprenkle, exited the restaurant as Fernanders walked back to his car, shooting and disarming him.

Fernanders is expected back in court on January 19 at 8 a.m. at the Snyder County Courthouse in addition to those charges, Fernanders will also face charges on illegally carrying and discharging his firearm, stalking and reckless endangerment, among others.