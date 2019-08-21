Northumberland County man in jail for threatening a woman with a gun





WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man is behind bars after police say he stalked and threatened a woman with a loaded gun.

Police say Logan A. Mathias, 23, of Watsontown, stalked a woman outside her Watsontown home with a loaded gun. After waiting for the woman to come home, Mathias sprung on her, pointing the loaded weapon at her and another female resident of the building. The woman managed to escape into her home where she locked the door, leaving Mathias on the porch where he threatened to break in and kill everyone inside.

Watsontown Police confronted Mathias and after a brief struggle were able to place him under arrest.

Mathias has been charged with Attempted Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and other related charges. He is in Northumberland County jail awaiting arraignment.