(WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Northumberland County got more than they bargained for when they made an arrest Friday.

They took 47-year-old Scott Snyder of Shamokin into custody after a neighbor reported he was performing a lewd act on himself while watching her through a fence.

During questioning, Snyder also admitted burglarizing his neighbor’s home in 2012 and 2013 and sexually assaulting a teenaged girl and photographing her and a younger girl.

Snyder is jailed on $300,000 bail.