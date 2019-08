(WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man is in jail, accused of threatening a woman with a gun.

Police arrested 23-year-old Logan Mathias around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night after they say he stalked a woman and waited at her Watsontown home. When the woman arrived, police say he pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Police say Mathias was uncooperative and violent. He is locked up on multiple charges including attempted burglary, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.