Historic bridge covered in graffiti, Northumberland County commissioner plans to prosecute

SU N BURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Covered bridges dating back as early as 1830 are being defaced in Northumberland County and a county commission wants something done about it.

Water rushes in the Shamokin Creek under Keefers Station covered bridge, built in 1888.

You can’t miss the beautiful architecture, but that isn’t the only thing you’ll notice.

“Someone told me there’s graffiti on the bridge so I took a ride out to look at it and I could not believe the amount of graffiti on that bridge. It was something you might see in a city or a subway, wherever there is graffiti all over the place and it’s right here in rural Pennsylvania,” said Joseph Klebon, Northumberland County commissioner.

Northumberland County commissioner Joseph Klebon showed Eyewitness News the damage and messages spraypainted all over the bridge.

“It looks like they kicked out some wood pannels and as you can see all of the different graffiti that is spraypainted on the interior,” said Klebon.

At the end of the day, these aren’t just covered bridges, they’re a piece of Northumberland County they’d like to preserve.

THE KRICKBAUM COVERED BRIDGE

THE GOTTLIEB COVERED BRIDGE

THE KEEFER STATION COVERED BRIDGE

THE HIMMEL COVERED BRIDGE

Keefers Station covered bridge is one of six covered bridges located in the county, each listed in the national register of historic places. One of those being the Rishel covered bridge, the oldest covered bridge in Pennsylvania.

“Don’t deface public property, you know, its historic property and we’re not going to tolerate that kind of vandalism,” Klebon said.