Northeastern leaders meet in Washington to discuss local issues

(WBRE/WYOU) –White House officials met Tuesday with local leaders from the Northeast to talk about the big issues in cities and towns in the region and around the nation. Issues include the ongoing opioid crisis, economic development, affordable housing, infrastructure and more.

When local government leaders come to Washington, they want to talk about local problems, like safety on the rails.

“President Trump tell Amtrak to put positive train control on those two crossings. It’s not safe for my people,” Stonington, Connecticut mayor Rob Simmons said.

And affordable housing.

“Binghamton has an old aging housing stock. It is my goal to eliminate substandard housing, demolish properties that are not fit and equip to house families,” Binghamton, N.Y. mayor Richard David said.

Mayor Richard David of Binghamton, New York and Mayor Rob Simmons of Stonington, CT, were just two of the mayors who met with administration officials at the White House on Tuesday.

“For less than a million dollars Amtrak could fix them. They have refused to do it over the last five years,” Simmons said.

“The costs of these projects are really too massive for cities and states to bear alone,” David said.

The mayors say partnership between local and federal government is vital to getting major projects done, especially big infrastructure projects, like roads, rails, bridges, and housing.

The White House says these issues aren’t exclusive to the northeast and they’ve got a plan to tackle the shared priorities.

“There are a lot of deregulatory actions that can be taken,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said.

Kudlow says the president cares about these local concerns.

“One country, there’s one economy, the president presides over all of that,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow says the administration is committed to strengthening the partnership between the local and federal government.