Northeastern Intermediate to remain closed Monday, no word on other three schools

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District is scrambling to come up with a plan to get hundreds of students back into the classroom.

Students at four schools have been forced to stay home because of asbestos and lead concerns. We know Northeast Intermediate will remain closed on Monday. We also learned a recorded phone message from the school superintendent went out Saturday to Northeast Intermediate families.

It indicated the district is considered moving the roughly 800 students at Northeast Intermediate to other buildings in the short term.

We are still waiting to learn if the other three schools, Robert Morris, Frances Willard, and William Prescott Elementary, will reopen or remain closed on Monday.