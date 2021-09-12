Northeast Pennsylvania Out of the Darkness Community Walk held at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This past week was National Suicide Prevention Week.

And Sunday people in our community came together for the fight for suicide prevention. The Greater Northeast Pennsylvania Out of the Darkness Community Walk took place Sunday morning in Kirby Park.

The walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs. Over 500 people registered for the walk. For some walkers, this cause is close to their heart with a reminder to always reach out to those who are hurting.

“They help us kind of remember our uncle, and you know what he meant to us. So this is always a good reminder of the importance of always reaching out to your family members and friends and making sure everyone’s okay,” Jesse Macko of Wilkes-Barre said.

Organizers were excited to have an in-person event, after holding it virtually last year.