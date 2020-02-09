Northeast Intermediate students dance worries away

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a week of worry and uncertainty, students at a beleaguered Scranton school are shaking their stresses away on the dance floor.

They attended a school dance, but not at their troubled school building. Northeast Intermediate students began split-sharing school buildings within the Scranton School District because of asbestos and lead concerns in their old building.

Saturday night, students got to let loose and enjoy each other’s company, but at a neutral school. The students of Northeast Intermediate were all about a party on a Saturday night. After the last week they had, some would say it was well-deserved.

“Once the students started walking in, all of a sudden, everything just relaxed because it’s back to doing what we do and working with the kids,” principal Joseph Hanni said.

Many of the nearly 900 Northeast Intermediate students gathered under one roof at Scranton High School. It’s the first time they’ve been reunited since news broke about high levels of asbestos in the school, forcing it to close indefinitely.

“Everyone in the community has been so anxious. This kind of lets the kids relax again and lets the parents see everything is alright. The kids are having a blast,” Hanni said.

The school has to finish off the year with students attending either West Scranton or South Scranton Intermediate Schools. 6th graders Jayden Cottrell and her friend Briana say they are excited to go to West Scranton Intermediate.

Eighth-grader Iveyanna White says she’s nervous about the going to Scranton High. Hanni wants to assure the students that even through though the school is split for the year, they are still Northeast and their memories will last longer than the school building.

“What I said to the kids on the first day was ‘we don’t remember what books we use or what desk we sat at. We remember what teachers were friends. We remember what we did interacting. It’s about the relationships’,” Hanni said.

Hanni tells Eyewitness News even though Northeast Intermediate students will be split, there are plans for other opportunities to reunite the nearly 900 students during the school year like they did Saturday night.

Northeast Intermediate students returned to class on Friday under the split-sharing school plan. They missed six days of school because of problems at their old building.