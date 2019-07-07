Northeast Game Commission extends hours to accommodate hunters

Getting a hunting license in Pennsylvania is now a little easier.

The Northeast Game Commission on Memorial Highway in Dallas was open until 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Those getting their hunting license may also get an antlerless tag, also known as a doe tag.

The goal was to accommodate those people since Monday is the day the treasurer accepts applications for those tags.

“There is kind of a rush to get these licenses now, so to get those doe applications in, so they have a better chance of getting the wildlife management unit that they’re interested in,” Dallas Region Gaming Comission supervisor William Williams said.

Normal business hours of the Game Commission Northeast regional office are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.