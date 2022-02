EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Happy Twosday.

In case you haven’t heard or noticed, Tuesday was 2/22/22 and at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, it was a blessed event times two!

Ryan and Katie Gerrity, of Palmer Township, Northampton County welcomed twin daughters. Addison and Rylee Addison were born at 4:02 a.m. and Rylee at 4:20 a.m. Mom Katie is also a twin!

Eyewitness News wishes congratulations to the new parents.