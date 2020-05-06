North Pocono School District graduation to be held at Pocono Raceway

Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County (WBRE/WYOU) – North Pocono School District Superintendent, Bryan McGraw, said when things weren’t looking feasible for a normal graduation ceremony due to COVID-19, they started looking at how they could provide a unique experience for the students, in person, together.

McGraw says they started exploring ceremony opportunities at the raceway in early April

Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky, told Eyewitness News, having a double-sided jumbotron and larger space would be ideal for the graduation ceremony.

They are going to record the speeches of the Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and class president and show them on the jumbotron

When the student’s name is called, Superintendent McGraw says the students and their families will do a lap around the track and receive their diploma at the end of the track.

Igdalsky told Eyewitness News there will be some type of bathroom and hand washing setup open, but they will have to see how many facilities they can open depending on the CDC guidelines around that time

The graduating class of 219 seniors will be held on Friday, June 12. The event will be available on live stream and can be heard on the raceway’s internal FM station.