SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA American Water says a valve break in Scranton flooded a street Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say North Main Avenue was shut down at Ferdinand Street and East Market Street due to a valve break on a 12-inch pipe.

Customers in the area may be affected by discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water. American Water said customers in the affected area will remain without water until repairs are complete.

American Water representatives say repairs are expected to be complete this evening.

The Lackawanna Career Technical Center tells Eyewitness News students have been dismissed due to the break.

At about 9:00 p.m., Susan M Turcmanovich of American Water reports that the broken valve has been repaired and that crews will be flushing hydrants to alleviate the discolored water in the system.

For up-to-date information on the break, head to PA American Waters alerts page.