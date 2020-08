MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT is warning drivers of ramp closures on I-81.

Northbound and southbound ramps on I-81 are closed at exit 180 to PA 502/US-11 in Moosic due to a gas leak. Drivers should find an alternate route around the area.

We’ll keep you updated as we hear more.