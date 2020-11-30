Nonprofit started to help local nursing homes battle coronavirus

Coronavirus continues to take a toll on nursing homes across the nation, one local non-profit is lending NEPA nursing homes a hand

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the number of COVID-19 cases increase across the nation and our own region, a nonprofit group is ramping up its efforts to assisting nursing homes and other long term care centers deal with the pandemic.







NEPA Nursing Home SOS Program was created in the spring to assist nursing families with resources such as PPE’s. This comes as the number of COVID-19 related deaths occurred more often in nursing homes and other long term facilities.

Andy Mehalshick will take a look at their efforts and reaction to those efforts on later editions of Eyewitness News.