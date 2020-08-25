Non-profit that rescues pets in distress experiencing distress of its own

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coronavirus crisis has hit non-profits very hard as one fundraiser after the other has been canceled.

It’s no different for Tracey’s Hope, a non-profit known for helping domestic animals in distress. The organization is now improvising to get a much-needed financial lifeline from the community.

Elaine Doughtery of Taylor loves to take her 5-year-old West Highland White Terrier named Stuie out for walks. He’s been around plenty of pooches in recent years at Tracey’s Hope Annual Pet Walk at McDade Park but not this year.

“We’ve had to cancel at least three or four different fundraisers this year,” Marty Kumor, the Assistant Director of Tracey’s Hope, said.

With next to no donations coming in, the Duryea-based non-profit found itself down to its last $100.

“We really are kind of fearful that we’re not going to have any more money to pay for anything. So it’s, we pray a lot,” Kumor said.

Tracey’s Hope is perhaps best known for harboring about a half-dozen sick dogs seized nearly a decade ago in the John Tanis animal cruelty case in Moosic. Those dogs required veterinary care, as do eight dogs currently housed by the organization.

“We have not been able to do any, pay our vet bills,” Kumor said.

Tracey’s Hope is counting on a Labor Day weekend car show to cure some of its financial ills.

“Funds are running very low and the animals need our help,” Chelsea Zongilla, a Tracey’s Hope Volunteer, said.

Zongilla is doing more than entering her 2000 Volkswagen Beetle she calls Lady Bug. She’s coordinating the car show for a cause.

“I love the animals. I love the people it brings together and it’s just a great organization,” Zongilla siad.

You don’t need to enter a car to enjoy the show. There’ll be plenty to do at McDade Park, from basket raffles and 50/50 drawings to trophies, door prizes and even a food truck.

The car show is happening Saturday, September 5th from noon until 4 p.m. at McDade Park.