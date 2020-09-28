Non-profit organization offers parents another avenue to help students during pandemic

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — For nearly a month, students have been learning in a new environment.

Parents, who are at home trying to help their children with school work, all while doing their own work from home, may need some extra help. A non-profit in Lackawanna County is willing to help.

“They can come here and do their schoolwork during the day. That way it takes some of the pressure off the parents because we know it’s a little difficult, especially right now with so many online schools,” Devante Littlejohn, head teacher at Bellevue Child Care Center, said.

At one of three United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA’s child care center, Bellevue Child Care Center offers an affordable option for parents to send their children to, while districts remain fully online or have a hybrid option.

“They do one class assignment, maybe two depending on how they’re handling it and then we take a break for a little while, let them play outside and then come back inside around 12:00 to 12:30 and then we’ll do schoolwork,” says Littlejohn.

“Right now we are doing everything we can to assist our school-age children with their virtual learning process and that means helping the kids get online everyday, get their lessons, help them to understand their lessons and sort of stay focused,” Lisa Durkin, president and CEO of United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA, said.

Durkin says seats are open for parents to enroll their children. Parents will be able to focus on their career while children will continue that in-person learning environment.

“Our centers open at 6:30 a.m. and they are open until 6 p.m., so it really depends on the parent’s schedule and the children’s schedule. What time they arrive in, and we work that out as part of our intake process,” Durkin said.

Now, the centers have lowered their student capacity while they follow guidelines to keep everyone safe.

