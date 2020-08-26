Non-profit launches website to assess flooding risk

(NBC NEWS) – As the Gulf Coast braces for the impact of Hurricane Laura, the threat of flooding is rising.

A new tool is out this week, for you to check how vulnerable your home is to flooding.

A non-profit research and technology group called First Street Foundation launched an interactive website called FloodFactor.com.

It offers a flood risk data score on more than 142 million homes and properties across the country.

Now Realtor.com will put those scores on all of its listings.

That will give potential home buyers a better idea if they need flood insurance.

