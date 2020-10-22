Non-essential travel between New York and Pennsylvania discouraged

BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Travel between Pennsylvania and New York is discouraged New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

That could be a big problem for Monroe County where New York license plates are almost as common as Pennsylvania. The announcement comes with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pennsylvania now meets New York’s quarantine requirements. But Cuomo says he can’t enforce a quarantine because we are so interconnected.

Instead the administration is discouraging all non essential travel between Pennsylvania and New York. That could be a big problem for people and businesses in Monroe County.

Arnetta Canada says New Yorkers make up a huge portion of customers at Ahart’s supermarket.

“These people that you see now walking in the store, they are not locals. If you go look in the parking lot you will see nothing but New York plates,” Canada said.

Cuomo says quarantining Pennsylvania and New York would have a disastrous impact on the economy. We’ll take a closer look later on Eyewitness News at 11.