Non-essential business enforcement

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have been fighting the spread of COVID-19 since March 6th.

Governor Wolf has been implementing increasing levels of social distancing since the novel coronavirus spread to Pennsylvania. As the days continue go by, things continue to change day by day for you at home.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine says, “First was the schools, then it was non-life sustaining businesses, and now it’s individual people and families to stay-at-home.”

One of the main concerns viewers have expressed to Eyewitness News— non-life sustaining businesses that remain open.

These practices are a new normal to everyone around the world. So what should you do if you suspect a business should be closed?

State troopers have received numerous calls about businesses that have remained open since the governors official order on March 19th.

“If the general public feels that there’s a business open that shouldn’t be they can call their local law enforcement agency on their non-emergency number,” explains Trooper First Class Deanna Piekanski, a Public Information Officer for the Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming barracks.

Do not call 911. That is the message from officers who stress 911 is an emergency line and someone who needs emergency assistance could be put on hold because of your call.

Piekanski goes on to say, “It might be something that the general public feels shouldn’t be open but there are different businesses that can be open.”

The governor’s office provided a list of those businesses that are considered essential.

“Then there are some people that are able to fill out a waiver of exemption for businesses,” Piekanski adds.

Pennsylvania State Police issued 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses on their first day of enforcement.

“We don’t want to be shutting businesses down, and as we said most of the businesses are complying with it because we want to get this taken care of so businesses can get back open,” Piekanski said.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine say’s if you work at a life-sustaining business, go to work. “If someone is working in a life-sustaining business then they can go to that job,” Dr. Levine explains.

But if you’re an employee at a non-life-sustaining business Dr. Levine urges you to practice social distancing and work from home, unless in a county that has been ordered to stay home.

“Especially in the counties that the governor has alienated in a stay at home order, we would not recommend that people visit clients person to person, we want people to stay home,” says Levine.