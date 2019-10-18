Non-credible bomb threat made against Wyoming Valley West Middle School

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school district will have an increased police presence Friday after a non-credible bomb threat was received.

Wyoming Valley West school board president Joe Mazur confirmed that a note was found by a custodian in a desk at the Wyoming Valley West Middle School on Chester Street Thursday night.

Kingston Police say that building has been cleared after being searched by bomb-sniffing dogs. While the threat has been deemed non-credible, Kingston Police say as a precaution, they will have extra police and security in place and metal detectors will be used Friday.

Five students in Lackawanna County were arrested this month after making similar threats against schools in Scranton.