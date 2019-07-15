Noise complaint leads to disorderly conduct arrests in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A noise complaint leads to three arrests in Luzerne County.

Emili Colon, 27, Jorge Colon, 28, and Adrian Penajourdain, 28, are facing multiple felony charges.

Police were called to East Oak Street in West Hazleton just before 10 pm on Saturday for a report of loud music. That’s where they found Emili and told her of the complaint. While the officers were attempting to identify her, police say Jorge came over carrying a semi-automatic handgun.

Police say they Penajourdain attacked them while they had Emili restrained.

All three face disorderly conduct and riot charges.