No tuition hike for state-owned universities

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Good news for students at state-owned universities. Tuition is not going up.

The board of governors for the state system of higher education made the decision in a virtual meeting Thursday. They voted to freeze tuition for a third consecutive year despite money problems.

Schools in the system include Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and East Stroudsburg. Tuition for the next school year will be approximately $7,700.

The board says it wants to keep state system universities affordable during the pandemic.