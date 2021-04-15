EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Good news for students at state-owned universities. Tuition is not going up.
The board of governors for the state system of higher education made the decision in a virtual meeting Thursday. They voted to freeze tuition for a third consecutive year despite money problems.
Schools in the system include Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and East Stroudsburg. Tuition for the next school year will be approximately $7,700.
The board says it wants to keep state system universities affordable during the pandemic.
- Penn State sweeps North Carolina A&T to set up NCAA match with Longhorns
- Iowa edges Penn State women’s soccer in Big Ten semifinal
- Vaccinate NEPA: City of Scranton and Scranton Primary Health partner to have vaccine clinic Friday
- No tuition hike for state-owned universities
- Clinton County hospitality businesses can apply for second phase of COVID relief grant