No Tax Increase in 2020 for Lackawanna County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County passed its 2020 budget with no tax increase.

The vote came Thursday morning at the county commissioners meeting. Laureen Cummings and Pat O’Malley voted yes to the budget. Commissioner Jerry Notarianni voted no because he wants the newly elected group of commissioners to vote once they take office. Our crew at the meeting says at times things got heated between the commissioners.

“If you don’t come to a meeting, you are not responsible. When you are an elected official, you need to do the best you possibly can. He’s never done that and that’s what scares me for the future,” O’Malley said.

“I talked to the CFO much more often than anyone else does. I make it a point to do that. I ask him his opinion, he explains it to me. This is not something he was in favor of by any stretch of the imagination,” Notarianni said.

In addition to no tax increase, there are no significant changes to the 2020 budget. The county commissioners do not have to submit a budget by the end of the year.