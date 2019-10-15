No tax hike in proposed Wilkes-Barre budget

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Taxpayers in Wilkes-Barre will not see a tax hike in 2020. Mayor Tony George just unveiled what is expected to be his last budget at City Hall.

Mayor George detailed his $52 million spending package to city employees and citizens who came to City Hall. George says he was able to hold the line on spending. The city is, however, on the verge of entering the state’s Act 47 distressed status.

If the city enters that program, the state would set up the city’s budget over the next several years.

