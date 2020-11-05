No place to call home for homeless during pandemic as winter approaches

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The homeless population in our region has grown greatly because of the pandemic. Now, as we head into the winter months, representatives of organizations dedicated to helping the homeless say it’s going to get even more difficult to help them survive.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted our lives in many ways.

“All of the nervousness, the anxiety about it, it’s intense,” Crystal Kotloweski, co-director of Wilkes-Barre Programs, Volunteers of America, said.

“Our meals that we hand out here, our hot meals have skyrocketed,” Justin Behrens of Keystone Mission said.

When it comes to the pandemic some would say those without a roof over their head are feeling the brunt of it.

“Right off the bat it affected us. The homeless unsheltered population is completely forgot about,” Sam Orth, co-director of Wilkes-Barre Programs, Volunteers of America, said.

The biggest “pandemic problem” according to local social service representative is housing with rent rates high and unemployment rates hitting all time records.

“No one’s renting to them because of this whole COVID situation so they have nowhere to go. There’s no shelter, there’s no place for them to stay to be safe, so that results to one level and the one level is is living outside,” Behrens said.

Another battle is keeping them informed.

“Can’t even go into their local McDonalds and just even know what’s going on. You know? What are the new COVID protocols because everything just kept changing. So we not only were providing them with the resources they need, but also an update on COVID. We’re letting them know what’s going on. We’re also providing them with the PPE they need just to get into these places,” Orth said.

Due to COVID-19 and the fallen economy, one faith-based organization says their numbers have shown a 45 percent increase.

“Interesting enough we are actually seeing a larger amount of new homeless,” Behrens said.

Keystone Mission covers Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

“We can meet the demand, but that concerns me that there is a breakdown in the system,” Behrens said.

A program in Luzerne County, Give Hope, has found dozens of people living on the streets since it began just two years ago.

“I think it’s important to note, that in this little community, that we think doesn’t have a homeless problem, I’ve been able to find 200 individuals in need of housing living on the street,” Orth said.

The large numbers are drawing fear as the temperatures are dropping.

“We just worry going into the winter that people who are afraid to enter shelters will try to withstand the elements,” Kotloweski said.

“We had individuals who died last year from hypothermia because they had no place warm to go to,” Behrens said.

With limited shelters in northeastern Pennsylvania, those who care about the homeless population are hoping to end the stigma surrounding them.

“We truly feel if you’re going to end homelessness it’s about relationships. We’re asking the community to come here. Work with us at Keystone Mission and be a partner with the homeless and showing as a mentorship, showing building that relationship to get them out of this rut,” Behrens said.

“There’s a lot of stigma around them But what it comes down to and my main mission is to show that they are people. Even if they have a mental health concern or a drug issue it doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a house, food, or water,” Orth said.

One temporary solution this winter is the Program Code Blue with Keystone Mission. A nighttime shelter will be open when the temperature drops below freezing. But those temperatures can stay that way during the day, raising concerns more needs to be done.

If you would like more information to help an organization near you you can visit Volunteers of America Pennsylvania.