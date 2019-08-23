No one injured in Herrick Township fire

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County family is staying elsewhere Friday evening after their home became an inferno. As a dozen fire departments tried to save the home, an Eyewitness News viewer captured footage of the raging fire.

When crews came on the scene, the house was engulfed. It took several minutes for fire departments to get to the scene so they could start fighting the fire. Video that was sent in by a viewer captures the intense flames ripping through the home on Bunnell Farm Road in Herrick Township. The first fire truck can be seen arriving several minutes after the home caught fire.

“When I got here, it was totally engulfed. The flames were coming out the front and it started in the garage area so it was a total loss before we even put a hose on it,” Clifford Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Walter Turner said.

“It just started spreading over to the hallway and into the house and then into the kitchen and you can just see it go over the course of 20 minutes, half hour,” Robert Hunter, the homeowner’s father said.

The call came in just before 11:45 Friday morning. That call came from Hunter, who lives next door.

“He was at work down in Scranton. Called him. Got him to get him on the way,” Hunter said.

Hunter says one woman was home at the time and was able to make it out with no injuries. She says she heard something explode in the garage which prompted her exit.

It took more than 40 firefighters to knock the flames out. Crews spent hours trying to contain the hotspots. Turner says with volunteer firefighters at work, the response is tough.

“We’re out here in the country. It took a while to get here. But we have a good turnout now. Water was a problem. We have to truck water,” Turner said.

The fire chief says the home is a total loss. There was nobody injured in this fire and still no word on the cause of the fire. A state police fire marshal is still investigating.