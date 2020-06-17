No one injured in Girardville house fire

GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Girardville, Schuylkill County after a man accidentally fell asleep after leaving hot oil on the stove.

Smoke filled the air even after the fire was under control at the home on North Second Street. First responders were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The fire started in the middle apartment, which is the only occupied apartment of the three row homes. The homeowner was in the apartment at the time of the fire but was able to get out safely.

“The house was completely filled with smoke, including the front porch. When I entered the front door of the building, he was swinging, trying to get out through the smoke, knocked the two of us down on the ground. When I picked him up, brought him out, the porch, we both fell again. When I finally got him out, he stayed out,” Girardville Fire Chief Frank Zangari said.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.