WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police confirmed no one was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in Wilkes-Barre.

Seven slugs could be seen on Moyallen Street near Grove Street.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News he heard around five shots and then heard a car leave the scene after the shooting.

It is unknown at this time if this shooting is related to the shooting at Rowland Street and Richard Street earlier Wednesday.