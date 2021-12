WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two residents were chased from their West Pittston Borough home Tuesday night after a fire.

It broke out around 6 p.m. on Ledgeview Drive. The West Pittston Borough Fire Chief tells Eyewitness News the blaze began in the garage and was contained there.

The rest of the home suffered minor heat and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is unknown at his time and a fire marshal is investigating.