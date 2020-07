SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after police say he barricaded himself inside a home in the 1100 block of West Walnut Street.

Police say the man was threatening to harm himself and to shoot anyone who tried to enter his house. Police were able to enter the home and the man was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is continuing with charges pending.