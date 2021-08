SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a house fire in Scranton’s west side Friday evening.

Photo Courtesy of NEPA Fire Photography

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. on the 1700 block of Washburn Street. It appears to have started in the back porch area of the home and spread from there.

Fire crews tell Eyewitness News at least six people are impacted, but no injuries are reported.