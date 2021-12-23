No one injured after school bus and dump truck collide on Interstate 81

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to Hazleton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Uplinger, another bus is coming to pick up the students and the game will be rescheduled.

————————————————————————————————————————

No one was injured after an incident involving a school bus and a dump truck.

It happened on Interstate 81 northbound around mile marker 181.1. According to state police, the bus was transporting the girls’ basketball team from Hazleton Area to Scranton High School for a game when the bus was sideswiped by a dump truck.

The bus sustained a flat tire and is on the side of the road. Traffic is getting by. The team was waiting for another bus to take them to the game.

Police believe the site will be cleared soon.