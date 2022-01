NUANGOLA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire chased one person into the cold in Luzerne County Sunday night.

Flames broke out at a home on Vandermark Avenue in Nuangola just before 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the assistant fire chief, the fire started on the first floor by a wood burner and quickly spread to the second floor of the home.

Eyewitness News is told the house is most likely destroyed. One person was able to get out safely and no one was injured.