No one injured after Dickson City strip mall fire

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Quick work by firefighters prevented a restaurant fire from becoming much worse than it actually was.

Firefighters were called Saturday afternoon around 2:30 to the Fashion Mall in Dickson City. The fire broke out at Cangiano’s Main Street Bistro along Business Route 6.





Crews confined the fire to the exhaust motor and ductwork. No other businesses were damaged but everybody in the plaza stores had to evacuate.

The Department of Agriculture will have to inspect the restaurant, which will remain closed indefinitely for cleanup.