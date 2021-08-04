No one injured after Dallas apartment complex fire

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire at an apartment complex in Luzerne County Wednesday night has more than 20 people displaced.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire at the 1500 building of the Country Club apartment complex in Dallas started just before 7 Wednesday night. They say the fire initially started as a kitchen fire, spreading to 16 apartments directly affected, five of those severely.

Seven local fire departments responded to the incident. No residents, people, or firefighters were hurt as a result of the fire and the Red Cross is taking care of those displaced.