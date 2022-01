CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were out in Lackawanna County Sunday evening battling a house fire.

The fire broke out on South Church Street in Carbondale around 4:30 p.m. Eyewitness News is told it began in the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.