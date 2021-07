PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was seconds away from what could have a been a tragedy after a car crashed into his Luzerne County property.

It happened on the 400 block of North Main Street in Pittston. Amil Cohen was working on his rental property when the vehicle crashed into the building just a few feet away.

He was not injured. Police did not take the driver into custody after the crash.