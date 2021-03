BUCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy smoke filled the air in Luzerne County after a structure fire.

The fire started on Buck River Road in Buck Township Tuesday afternoon. Officials also had to battle a brush fire near the structure.

It’s unknown where the flames first broke out. Nobody was injured.

Along with fire crews, the DCNR and PPL Utilities were on scene to investigate.